Kobe Bryant's poem 'Dear Basketball'

BBC News Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
Watch Kobe Bryant's poem 'Dear Basketball', written when the five-time NBA champion retired in 2015, following reports the basketball legend has been killed in a helicopter crash.
News video: Kobe Bryant Dies In Helicopter Crash

 Basketball star Kobe Bryant has died in a helicopter crash in California, alongside his 13-year-old daughter.

Bond Over Beethoven Led to Kobe Bryant’s Oscar for ‘Dear Basketball’

A shared love for the master composer connected the Lakers legend who died on Sunday and the illustrator of the short film based on Bryant’s retirement poem.
