Grammys 2020: Lady Gaga scores early awards for 'A Star Is Born,' Lil Nas X and Beyonce also win

Sunday, 26 January 2020
At the Grammys pre-show, "A Star Is Born" is still claiming victory a year after its Oscar run, while Beyonce wins for "Homecoming."
News video: Lil Nas X Talks 6 Grammy Nominations, Visiting Billy Ray Cyrus' Farm & More | Grammys 2020

Mason Ramsey Talks Teaming Up With Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus, BTS and Diplo For 'Old Town Road' Performance | Grammys 2020 [Video]Mason Ramsey Talks Teaming Up With Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus, BTS and Diplo For 'Old Town Road' Performance | Grammys 2020

Mason Ramsey Talks Teaming Up With Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus, BTS and Diplo For 'Old Town Road' Performance | Grammys 2020

BTS Talk Meeting Ariana Grande, Lil Nas X Collaboration and Tease 'Map of the Soul: 7' | Grammys 2020 [Video]BTS Talk Meeting Ariana Grande, Lil Nas X Collaboration and Tease 'Map of the Soul: 7' | Grammys 2020

On the red carpet at the 2020 Grammy Awards, BTS discussed bumping into Ariana Grande at Grammy rehearsals, teaming up with Lil Nas X for special performance and tease the release of their upcoming..

Grammys: Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Michelle Obama, Lil Nas X win early

The Grammys are almost underway and several stars have already won big during the show's pre-telecast ceremony. 
FOXNews.com

Grammys 2020: Kobe Bryant’s Death Stuns Before the Ceremony

Lady Gaga and Beyoncé were early winners at a preshow event that began shortly after news broke of the basketball star’s death.
NYTimes.com Also reported by •ReutersAceShowbizIndependent

