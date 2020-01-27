Global  

Basketball legend Kobe Bryant, daughter die in helicopter crash

Deutsche Welle Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
NBA star Kobe Bryant and his teenage daughter were killed in a helicopter crash near the town of Calabasas. The 41-year-old athlete was considered one of the best basketball players of his generation.
News video: Kobe Bryant and daughter die in helicopter crash Sunday morning

Kobe Bryant and daughter die in helicopter crash Sunday morning

 Legendary basketball player Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, died in a helicopter crash in California Sunday morning, according to multiple sources.

Los Angeles pays tribute to Kobe Bryant [Video]Los Angeles pays tribute to Kobe Bryant

Emotional crowds have paid tribute to former basketball star Kobe Bryant, who died on Sunday January 26. The ex-Lakers player died in a helicopter crash alongside his 13-year-old daughter.

Crash site where former NBA star Kobe Bryant and his daughter died [Video]Crash site where former NBA star Kobe Bryant and his daughter died

Crash site where former NBA star Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter died in helicopter accident

Sport24.co.za | Neymar dedicates goal to Bryant as PSG go 10 points clear

Neymar dedicated his second goal in PSG's win at Lille to basketball legend Kobe Bryant, whose death in a helicopter crash shocked the world.
'Terrible news': Trump reacts to Kobe Bryant's death

Washington DC [USA], Jan 27 (ANI): United States President Donald Trump on Sunday reacted to basketball legend Kobe Bryant's death in a helicopter crash, calling...
bondaddyyyyy

🦋 RT @VLEXXXGALINDO: you didnt have to be a basketball fanatic to know who Kobe Bryant was this man was bigger than basketball he was an icon… 4 seconds ago

thenactlyn

Athena RT @iamsofiaandres: I don’t watch basketball games that much & not so familiar w all their names but when I hear Kobe Bryant... all I know… 8 seconds ago

TeafehL

LYON🦁 RT @goal: Rest in peace, Kobe Bryant ❤ A sporting legend who transcended basketball. https://t.co/w4ShCAuNSq 8 seconds ago

republic

Republic 'The Black Mamba' rocked the entertainment world as well #RIPMamba #KobeBryant #BlackMamba #Gianna #RIPLegend https://t.co/uEPtdObCPa 9 seconds ago

james_klly

james RT @BBCSport: Five-time #NBA champion 20-year career with LA Lakers 2008 NBA MVP Two-time NBA Finals MVP Two-time NBA scoring champion Two-… 10 seconds ago

sette_lou

Lou Sette RT @ABC: "THANK YOU, KOBE." Hundreds of fans chanted outside the Staples Center to pay tribute to basketball legend Kobe Bryant, who died… 12 seconds ago

keenny_dudu

Keenny Kenduma RT @ManUtd: We’re deeply saddened to learn of the tragic passing of basketball legend Kobe Bryant. Our thoughts and condolences are with h… 16 seconds ago

PaulieHappy

🌸Plasticwang 🐋 RT @pmarca: "My brain . . . it cannot process failure. It will not process failure. Because if I sit there and have to face myself and tell… 18 seconds ago

