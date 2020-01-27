Global  

AP FACT CHECK: Fact and fiction in Trump’s impeachment trial

Seattle Times Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — Laying out their impeachment defense, President Donald Trump’s lawyers perpetuated a baseless claim that Ukraine interfered in the 2016 election as they argued that Trump had good reason to withhold military aid to the country. It was one of several statements surrounding Week 1 of the impeachment trial where truth came up […]
Trump Hinted He Might Show Up To His Impeachment Trial

Trump Hinted He Might Show Up To His Impeachment Trial

 President Donald Trump presented the possibility of watching his own impeachment trial. According to Business Insider, Trump told reporters he would “love to go.” He said he wants to “sit right in the front row and stare in their corrupt faces.” When reporters continues asking questions he...

