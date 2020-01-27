Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Google 'When did Kobe Bryant die' and it lists day of deadly crash as 'assassination'

USATODAY.com Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
A Google result page for the search "When did Kobe Bryant die," lists Sunday as "date of assassination" instead of "date of death."
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Kobe Bryant and daughter involved in deadly helicopter crash

Kobe Bryant and daughter involved in deadly helicopter crash 00:27

 Kobe Bryant And Daughter Involved Ind Deadly Helicopter Crash

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Las Vegas girls basketball coach shares moments team learned of Kobe Bryant's crash [Video]Las Vegas girls basketball coach shares moments team learned of Kobe Bryant's crash

The team was in the middle of a game at the tournament where he was headed when the news of the crash hit. Video shows the immediate reaction.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:48Published

NTSB Begins Investigation, Recovery Effort At Calabasas Crash Site [Video]NTSB Begins Investigation, Recovery Effort At Calabasas Crash Site

The National Transportation Safety Board Monday began its investigation into the Calabasas helicopter crash that killed nine people, including basketball legend Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old..

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 02:23Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Helicopter Pilots Assess What Happened During Kobe Bryant's Deadly Crash

Several experienced helicopter pilots are weighing in on the deadly crash that killed Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter and 7 others – TMZ New couple...
Just Jared

NBA legend Kobe Bryant killed in California helicopter crash

*Los Angeles:* Retired NBA star Kobe Bryant was one of five people killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas of southern California on Sunday. "It is with great...
Mid-Day


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.