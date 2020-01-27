Global  

Players pay respects to Kobe Bryant at Australian Open

Seattle Times Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Nick Kyrgios wore a Lakers No. 8 jersey to honor Kobe Bryant ahead of a fourth-round match against Rafael Nadal at the Australian Open. The 15-year-old Coco Gauff had Bryant’s numbers 8 and 24, along with the inscription “Mamba Mentality,” on her shoes in a doubles match at Melbourne Park. Bryant’s […]
News video: Five-time NBA champion Kobe Bryant has died aged 41

Five-time NBA champion Kobe Bryant has died aged 41 01:16

 Five-time NBA champion Kobe Bryant has died aged 41, according to reports. The point guard died in a helicopter crash in California on Sunday morning. He was widely regarded as one of the greatest basketball players of all time.

Kobe Bryant Dies In Helicopter Crash [Video]Kobe Bryant Dies In Helicopter Crash

Basketball star Kobe Bryant has died in a helicopter crash in California, alongside his 13-year-old daughter.

Kobe Bryant, daughter die in helicopter crash in California [Video]Kobe Bryant, daughter die in helicopter crash in California

CALABASAS, CALIFORNIA — One of the greatest athletes to ever play the game of basketball— Kobe Bryant—has died in a helicopter crash in California. The New York Times reports that the..

