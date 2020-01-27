Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Britain’s EU Journey: When Brexit won the battle of Europe

Seattle Times Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
LONDON (AP) — Britain officially leaves the European Union on Friday after a debilitating political period that has bitterly divided the nation since the 2016 Brexit referendum. Difficult negotiations setting out the new relationship between Britain and its European neighbors will continue throughout 2020. This series of stories chronicles Britain’s tortured relationship with Europe from […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Brexit: 6 days until Britain is scheduled to leave the EU

Brexit: 6 days until Britain is scheduled to leave the EU 00:37

 Britain is set to leave the European Union on January 31. Here we take a look at the latest figures behind Brexit.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Brexit: Three days until Britain is scheduled to leave the EU [Video]Brexit: Three days until Britain is scheduled to leave the EU

Britain is set to leave the European Union on January 31. Here we take a look at the latest figures behind Brexit.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:38Published

Brexit: 4 days until Britain is scheduled to leave the EU [Video]Brexit: 4 days until Britain is scheduled to leave the EU

Britain is set to leave the European Union on January 31. Here we take a look at the latest figures behind Brexit.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:37Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Britain’s EU Journey: When Brexit chaos ensued

LONDON (AP) — Britain officially leaves the European Union on Friday after a debilitating political period that has bitterly divided the nation since the 2016...
Seattle Times

Berlin will be small countries' post-Brexit friend, minister says

Berlin will have to take on Britain's mantle as protector of the interests of Europe's smaller, northern liberal democracies after Brexit, Germany's Europe...
Reuters Also reported by •Reuters India

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.