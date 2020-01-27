Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Factbox: Love and basketball - Profiles of Kobe helicopter crash victims

Reuters Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
As investigators probed the cause of a helicopter crash that killed former NBA superstar Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others, profiles emerged of the victims who perished in the weekend tragedy near Los Angeles.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Published < > Embed
News video: NBA legend Kobe Bryant dead in LA-area helicopter crash

NBA legend Kobe Bryant dead in LA-area helicopter crash 02:46

 The former Los Angeles Laker and his daughter Gianna died Sunday in a helicopter crash in Calabasas that killed several others.

Recent related videos from verified sources

What Went Wrong In Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash? [Video]What Went Wrong In Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash?

As crash investigators sift through the debris field looking for clues, helicopter pilots are watching closely, to try to understand what may have gone wrong.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 03:42Published

Kobe Bryant and daughter die in helicopter crash Sunday morning [Video]Kobe Bryant and daughter die in helicopter crash Sunday morning

Legendary basketball player Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, died in a helicopter crash in California Sunday morning, according to multiple sources.

Credit: KDRVPublished


Recent related news from verified sources

Shaquille O'Neal Pays Tribute to the Late Kobe Bryant in Emotional Post

Shaquille O’Neal is paying tribute to Kobe Bryant. The 47-year-old retired basketball superstar spoke out while remembering Kobe, who sadly died in a...
Just Jared Also reported by •Mid-DayNew Zealand HeraldReuters

Kobe Bryant Dead - Basketball Superstar Dies at 41 in Helicopter Crash

Kobe Bryant has tragically died in a helicopter crash. The basketball superstar passed away in Calabasas on Sunday morning (January 26), TMZ confirmed. He was...
Just Jared

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ORoncesvalles

CatcherInTheRice RT @Reuters: Factbox: Love and basketball - Profiles of Kobe helicopter crash victims https://t.co/lkzFjlNrBe https://t.co/cuxJLR4Tmc 2 hours ago

antondominguez

Antonio Dominguez Factbox: Love and basketball - Profiles of Kobe helicopter crash victims https://t.co/Lho2vybAYm 4 hours ago

mizmaxgordon

🍑 Impeach Remove Indict✏️🇺🇸🏳️‍🌈 Factbox: Love and basketball - Profiles of Kobe helicopter crash victims - Reuters https://t.co/DlnwX5cRiA 5 hours ago

Reuters

Reuters Factbox: Love and basketball - Profiles of Kobe helicopter crash victims https://t.co/lkzFjlNrBe https://t.co/cuxJLR4Tmc 6 hours ago

photoLBBB

Jamal Saidi RT @ReutersUS: Factbox: Love and basketball - Profiles of Kobe helicopter crash victims https://t.co/EZVtTJFOqf https://t.co/zgI7ykpD07 7 hours ago

garymoore1985

Shane O'Mailey Factbox: Love and basketball - Profiles of Kobe helicopter crash... https://t.co/THXJvjKK7D 7 hours ago

ReutersUS

Reuters U.S. News Factbox: Love and basketball - Profiles of Kobe helicopter crash victims https://t.co/EZVtTJFOqf https://t.co/zgI7ykpD07 7 hours ago

TheWesternWord

J.M. Brown Factbox: Love and basketball - Profiles of Kobe helicopter crash... https://t.co/5DmLxHUAYc 8 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.