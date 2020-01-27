Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Epstein prosecutors say Prince Andrew hasn’t co-operated in probe

FT.com Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
US prosecutors say they have reached out to prince’s lawyers for an interview
👓 View full article (requires subscription)
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Prince Andrew Yet To Cooperate With Epstein Investigation

Prince Andrew Yet To Cooperate With Epstein Investigation 00:32

 The FBI and prosecutors contacted Prince Andrew’s lawyer to talk about Jeffrey Epstein. According to U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman, they have provided “zero” cooperation with the case. After Prince Andrew was questioned about Epstein, he said he was “willing to help” any investigations. He...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Prince Andrew called uncooperative in Jeffrey Epstein probe [Video]Prince Andrew called uncooperative in Jeffrey Epstein probe

A U.S. prosecutor overseeing the Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking investigation says Britain’s Prince Andrew has been uncooperative in the inquiry.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:00Published

FBI receives 'zero cooperation' from Prince Andrew in Epstein probe -source [Video]FBI receives 'zero cooperation' from Prince Andrew in Epstein probe -source

The FBI approached Britain's Prince Andrew for an interview in connection with its investigation into the activities and death of Jeffrey Epstein, a U.S. law enforcement source said on Monday.

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:26Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Prince Andrew providing 'zero cooperation' in Jeffrey Epstein inquiry

US prosecutors say Prince Andrew isn't cooperating in their inquiry into late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
SBS

Feds: Prince Andrew has provided 'zero' assistance to U.S. authorities in Jeffrey Epstein inquiry

Prince Andrew has not responded to interview requests from the  FBI and prosecutors into accused child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, feds say.
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this

ConnollyJacob13

Jacob Connolly RT @nytimes: Breaking News: U.S. prosecutors and the FBI want to interview Prince Andrew about Jeffrey Epstein. He has not yet responded to… 11 seconds ago

mikandynothem

Michael Nöthem RT @no_silenced: JUST IN: 🔥 Federal prosecutors in New York have asked to interview Prince Andrew as part of the Jeffrey Epstein investigat… 12 seconds ago

Arthur59611540

ALC Not My President & The MF is impeached, 1.5 C Federal prosecutors says Prince Andrew has 'provided zero cooperation' in their Jeffrey Epstein investigation despi… https://t.co/wbP47vBJyH 12 seconds ago

DK1KD

Damiebi K. RT @ABC: JUST IN: Federal prosecutors in New York have asked to interview Prince Andrew as part of the Jeffrey Epstein investigation. https… 1 minute ago

ForrestFernMist

ForrestFern RT @eileeneileenur: This is the part when those who are sleeping...awaken. Prince Andrew's refusal to cooperate w/ US probe in2 Epstein's… 2 minutes ago

ClareKnowsWhy

RealityBravo RT @Shining09807978: #PrinceAndrew Prince Andrew has not responded to interview requests from the FBI and federal prosecutors in the gover… 2 minutes ago

adyt1234

Adriane Tinsley RT @DrDenaGrayson: 🚨BREAKING: Federal prosecutors and the F.B.I. have sought to interview Prince Andrew about notorious pedophile Jeffrey #… 2 minutes ago

Gorndalft

Robin Harris RT @KateWilliamsme: #PrinceAndrew’s lawyers have given ‘zero cooperation’ to US prosecutors in #Epstein case and requests for interview hav… 3 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.