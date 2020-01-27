U.S. Republican Senator Murkowski says almost 'time' to decide on additional impeachment information



Recent related videos from verified sources Republican Senator 'disturbed': McConnell's work in impeachment WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski said she was “disturbed” by the Senate leader’s approach to working with White House counsel on the impeachment trial of President.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 00:33Published on December 26, 2019 Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski: McConnell 'Confused The Process' In Impeachment Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski said she's uncomfortable with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. McConnell has said he will work closely with the White House on President Donald Trump’s.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:42Published on December 26, 2019

Recent related news from verified sources Republican senator offers compromise in impeachment stalemate over witnesses Three GOP senators have called for John Bolton to testify in President Trump’s impeachment trial amid explosive allegations from Bolton’s upcoming book. One...

CBS News 14 hours ago



Dem impeachment witness unloads on GOP senator, as Dems argue during 3rd day of Trump's trial As the third day of the ongoing impeachment trial of President Trump wrapped up and some senators played with fidget spinners, most of the drama was elsewhere --...

FOXNews.com 5 days ago



