Tom Brady's text message to 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo before Super Bowl LIV: 'Go win'

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Patriots QB Tom Brady had a message for his former backup, 49ers QB Jimmy Garappolo, ahead of Super Bowl LIV: "Go win," the six-time champ texted.
News video: Sports Final: Jimmy Garoppolo & Other Patriots Connections In Super Bowl LIV

Sports Final: Jimmy Garoppolo & Other Patriots Connections In Super Bowl LIV 01:33

 Jimmy Garoppolo is just one of the many players and/or coaches gearing up for Super Bowl LIV with ties to New England and the Patriots. ESPN's Mike Reiss joins Dan Roche on WBZ-TV's Sports Final to discuss.

5 Greatest Players in Super Bowl History [Video]5 Greatest Players in Super Bowl History

5 Greatest Players in Super Bowl History As Super Bowl LIV is scheduled for Feb. 2 between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs, here's a look back at the five best players in the 54-year..

SUPER BOWL: Replay of San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo news conference [Video]SUPER BOWL: Replay of San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo news conference

Replay of San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo news conference

Garoppolo ready for 'whatever it takes to win'

After earning two Super Bowl rings as Tom Brady's backup in the New England Patriots' victories over the Seattle Seahawks and Atlanta Falcons following the 2014...
Reuters

Jimmy Garoppolo: ‘Football is not a 7-game series so it’s not always the best team that wins’

Jimmy Garoppolo: ‘Football is not a 7-game series so it’s not always the best team that wins’San Francisco 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo talks about why each football game is so unique and requires such preparation at the Super Bowl LIV Opening Night.
FOX Sports

