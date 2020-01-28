Global  

Sport Australia warned McKenzie was compromising sports grant program

The Age Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Sport Australia warned the federal government that Senator Bridget McKenzie's interference in a $100 million grants program was compromising its independence.
