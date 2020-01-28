Global  

Australian Open: Roger Federer admits he got 'lucky' during showdown against Tennys Sandgren

DNA Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Roger Federer had an epic showdown against America's Tennys Sandgren at the Australian Open where he survived seven match points before sealing a five-set victory.
Serena Williams sends bold message with manicure at Australian Open

Serena Williams is using her nails to help those affected by the Australian bushfires. On January 22, Williams advanced to the third round of the Australian Open. During her match in the second round,..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 00:55Published

Federer expects tough challenge from Johnson

Roger Federer thinks his first round opponent at the Australian Open, Steve Johnson will provide an early test

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 00:53Published


Australian Open: Roger Federer 'very happy' after 'incredibly lucky' win

Legendary Tennis star Roger Federer on Tuesday expressed his relief after managing to reach the Australian Open semi-finals, following a hard-fought clash...
Sify

Australian Open: Roger Federer beats Tennys Sandgren in quarter-finals

Roger Federer saves seven match points before beating unseeded American Tennys Sandgren in a sensational Australian Open quarter-final.
BBC Sport

Bindas_Bol_

People Truth RT @nytimes: Roger Federer survived seven match points to reach the Australian Open semifinals, with a drawn-out win over Tennys Sandgren.… 48 seconds ago

Umar_Sarfraz

Umarッ RT @HTSportsNews: #AusOpen | How adorable are Federer and Djokovic!? WATCH: https://t.co/FwHoJjEd75 53 seconds ago

luis_provecasa

Luis Casaravilla RT @CNN: Roger Federer saves seven match points against Tennys Sandgren to reach Australian Open semifinals https://t.co/STOk3056Hz https:/… 59 seconds ago

RamachandranS20

Ramachandran S Lol. That's cos you don't win hearts Djoker. At crucial points, you pitch the ball 396 times to dodge your opponent… https://t.co/TDX6gZm7Bw 1 minute ago

ShiulinS

Sunny RT @gasparlanca: Roger Federer improves to *15-0* in Australian Open quarterfinals. I'll repeat that, 15-0. 1 minute ago

HTSportsNews

HT Sports #AusOpen | How adorable are Federer and Djokovic!? WATCH: https://t.co/FwHoJjEd75 1 minute ago

HindustanTimes

Hindustan Times Australian Open: Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer win hearts with adorable gesture for young fan - WATCH https://t.co/nIou0nEQHl 2 minutes ago

tnmetro

Michael Cass RT @christophclarey: Roger Federer already had plenty of tall tennis tales to tell his grandkids. He's got another one. Despite a bad back… 2 minutes ago

