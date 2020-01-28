Global  

Irina Shayk speaks out on Bradley Cooper split: 'Two great people don't have to make a good couple'

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Irina Shayk is giving a rare glimpse into her breakup with Bradley Cooper and what it's been like to be a single working mom.
Irina Shayk: Life as a single mum is hard

Irina Shayk: Life as a single mum is hard 01:02

 Irina Shayk says it's "hard to find balance" as a single mother, since splitting from her ex-boyfriend Bradley Cooper last year.

Irina Shayk's confession to Vogue is so relatable

Irina Shayk knows you think she's cold.

Brad Pitt thanks Bradley Cooper for helping him get sober

Brad Pitt thanked fellow star Bradley Cooper for helping him get sober during an acceptance speech at the National Board of Review Annual Awards Gala on Wednesday.

Irina Shayk talks ex Bradley Cooper, life as a single mom to 2-year-old daughter Lea in rare interview

Irina Shayk, who is known for being notoriously quiet about her relationship with ex Bradley Cooper and their 2-year-old daughter Lea, is peeling back the...
FOXNews.com

Irina Shayk opens up about her split from Bradley Cooper and life as a single mother

'Life without B is new ground', says model
Independent

