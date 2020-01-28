Global  

Penguins sign D Pettersson to 5-year extension

Seattle Times Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Marcus Pettersson is sticking with the Pittsburgh Penguins. The 23-year-old defenseman agreed to a five-year contract extension on Tuesday that runs through the 2024-25 season. The deal carries an average annual value of just over $4 million. Pittsburgh acquired Pettersson in a December 2018 trade that sent forward Daniel Sprong to Anaheim. […]
