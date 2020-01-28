Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

'Danger, danger, danger': Trump defense team warns against impeachment and other takeaways

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Donald Trump's legal defense team ended its arguments with more than 13 hours on the clock after closing arguments Tuesday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Dems asking 'remove president, tear up ballots': Trump's defense team

Dems asking 'remove president, tear up ballots': Trump's defense team 01:40

 White House Counsel Pat Cipollone, the head of the President Trump's defense team at his impeachment trial, told Senators on Saturday they would be denying voters their right to give their opinion on Trump at the Nov. 3 presidential election if they found him guilty and ousted him now.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump's team ramps up defense despite Bolton's claim [Video]Trump's team ramps up defense despite Bolton's claim

Donald Trump&apos;s lawyers continued their defense of the U.S. president in his impeachment trial, despite revelations by ex-national security advisor John Bolton that Trump&apos;s deal with..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 03:45Published

Trump Team Presents Defense As Pressure Builds For New Witnesses, As Senate [Video]Trump Team Presents Defense As Pressure Builds For New Witnesses, As Senate

After taking a moment to remember NBA legend Kobe Bryant, President Trump's legal team presented the case for his defense in his Senate impeachment trial for a second day as new revelations about the..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 06:09Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trump’s defense team calls impeachment charges ‘brazen’ as Democrats make legal case

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump’s legal defense team strenuously denied Saturday that he had committed impeachable acts, denouncing the charges against...
Seattle Times Also reported by •FOXNews.comNPRNewsdayReutersUSATODAY.com

Impeachment live updates: Trump's defense team makes last day of arguments

President Donald Trump's defense team are set to make their final day of arguments in his impeachment trial.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •FOXNews.comSeattle TimesReuters

Tweets about this

JMBrown53788079

J M Brown RT @EpochTimes: “Danger, danger, danger,” @JaySekulow said. President Trump’s lawyer said if the bar for #Impeachment is set too low, futu… 7 seconds ago

CharlotteOnder1

buckeye chuck RT @TheDemocrats: The evidence against Trump is overwhelming. His abuse of power is clear and is a present danger to our democracy. Add y… 12 seconds ago

needcoffee46355

comeatmebro RT @JoyceWhiteVance: Trump’s views on the press & 1st Amendment are a danger to our country 14 seconds ago

geribaby1947

ObamasTheClassyWH RT @NJGiantfan10: @Robin_Blue19 @geribaby1947 I couldn’t agree more! I don’t recognize my country anymore. I didn’t always get the POTUS I… 19 seconds ago

Firestorm1776

John Freedom RT @AlexandraChalup: - Ivanka Trump - Jared Kushner - Don Trump, Jr. - Eric Trump These are the most corrupt kids of any politician in Ame… 21 seconds ago

LindaLarsonKemp

Linda Kemp War criminal pardoned by Trump now accused of putting active-duty Navy SEALs in danger https://t.co/0CSYkPP9Ol 48 seconds ago

LynnSharig8

Shari Lynn You know the Trump defense team is getting desperate, when Jay Sekulow plagiarizes the old "Danger, Danger, Will Ro… https://t.co/3ZCky6ODDb 1 minute ago

Bill5Maria

MariS RT @Lithobolos: @WarrenRushold @Debbz323 @mefbama @AlanDersh Trump refused to do his job(illegal), unless he was paid(illegal), knowing the… 1 minute ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.