As vote on witnesses looms, Trump legal team tells impeachment trial: 'Time for this to end'

Reuters Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Amid uncertainty over the key question of whether to call witnesses in President Donald Trump's Senate impeachment trial, Trump's legal team wrapped up its opening arguments on Tuesday with an appeal for a quick acquittal.
News video: PolitiFact Wisconsin: Sen. Baldwin claims every impeachment trial included witnesses

PolitiFact Wisconsin: Sen. Baldwin claims every impeachment trial included witnesses 01:22

 Witnesses can play a pivotal role in any criminal trial but Senate Democrats and Republicans disagree over the need for witnesses in President Trump&apos;s impeachment trial.

Amid uncertainty on witnesses, Trump legal team tells impeachment trial: 'Time for this to end'

Republican U.S. senators remained uncertain on Tuesday over the key question of whether to call witnesses in President Donald Trump's Senate impeachment trial as...
Reuters

Trump Legal Team Concludes Impeachment Trial Opening Arguments


RIA Nov.

