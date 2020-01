As vote on witnesses looms, Trump legal team tells impeachment trial: 'Time for this to end'

Alan Dershowitz, a law professor on President Trump's Senate impeachment trial defense team, said on Wednesday that he stands by the view that "criminal-like" behavior is..

Attorney David Weinstein Shares Insight On Q-&-A Phase Of Senate Impeachment Trial Weinstein is with Hinshaw & Culbertson in Coral Gables and he also served as an assistant U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Florida for more than a decade. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 03:54Published 1 hour ago