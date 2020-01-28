Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Trump backs Pompeo against NPR, criticizes CNN and Fox News

WorldNews Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Trump backs Pompeo against NPR, criticizes CNN and Fox NewsPresident Donald Trump on Tuesday backed Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Pompeo's battle with National Public Radio and tweeted out more media criticism, one target familiar and the other ......
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Veuer - Published < > Embed
News video: Fox News Host: ‘Bully’, ‘Baby’ Secretary of State Pompeo Should Apologize for Tirade Against NPR Reporter

Fox News Host: ‘Bully’, ‘Baby’ Secretary of State Pompeo Should Apologize for Tirade Against NPR Reporter 01:05

 Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was called out by Fox News host Steve Hilton and urged to apologize for allegedly berating NPR’s Mary Louise Kelly after an interview. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump Praises Outburst From Pompeo Against Reporter [Video]Trump Praises Outburst From Pompeo Against Reporter

President Donald Trump praised Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s interview with Louise Kelly. According to Business Insider, Pompeo mistreated the NPR reporter in the segment “All Things..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

"I think you did a good job on her" -Trump on Pompeo's row with reporter [Video]"I think you did a good job on her" -Trump on Pompeo's row with reporter

Referring to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo&apos;s treatment of an NPR reporter, U.S. President Donald Trump said, &quot;I think you did a good job on her.&quot;

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:39Published


Recent related news from verified sources

"I think you did a good job on her." Trump praises Pompeo for blasting NPR host

Pompeo has engaged in an escalating confrontation with NPR host Mary Louise Kelly. She says Pompeo cursed and shouted at her for asking about Ukraine.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •NYTimes.com

Stephen Colbert commemorates Mike Pompeo's NPR freakout with pun-based merch

As the senate trial of Donald Trump grapples with the revelations from John Bolton's book manuscript — namely that the former security advisor's forthcoming...
Mashable Also reported by •NYTimes.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

news10nbc

news10nbc Trump backs Pompeo against NPR, criticizes CNN and Fox News https://t.co/U83EWrtZtB 4 minutes ago

KABBFOX29

KABB FOX 29 Trump backs Pompeo against NPR, criticizes CNN and Fox News https://t.co/8myojDfYR3 12 minutes ago

FOX40

FOX40 News Trump backs Pompeo against NPR, criticizes CNN and Fox News https://t.co/n6OGb5dC80 2 hours ago

dayton247now

Dayton 24/7 Now President Trump backed Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Pompeo's battle with National Public Radio and tweeted out… https://t.co/2eE42mkqZi 2 hours ago

medicinehelp

Charles Myrick -CEO Trump backs Pompeo against NPR, criticizes CNN and Fox News https://t.co/ycFO3nWm7x 2 hours ago

breakingnewshe1

The Breaking News Headlines Trump backs Pompeo against NPR, criticizes CNN and Fox News https://t.co/7ksJaK9EWq https://t.co/0jnawM4WOr 3 hours ago

unbnewsroom

UNB - United News of Bangladesh #Trump backs Pompeo against NPR, criticizes CNN and Fox New... https://t.co/oncniJAR8u 3 hours ago

yuuji_K1

yuuji RT @japantimes: Trump backs Mike Pompeo against NPR, criticizes CNN and Fox News https://t.co/rhm33Ww4hN https://t.co/jwnmYdelge 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.