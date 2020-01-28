Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

LIVE: Earthquake between Cuba and Jamaica felt in downtown Miami, reports say

WorldNews Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
LIVE: Earthquake between Cuba and Jamaica felt in downtown Miami, reports sayWATCH LIVE COVERAGE: There are reports of buildings shaking in downtown Miami and points south following a 7.7 magnitude earthquake that struck off the island of Jamaica on Tuesday. The quake was recorded around 2:10 p.m. south of...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Published < > Embed
News video: Earthquake between Cuba and Jamaica felt in downtown Miami

Earthquake between Cuba and Jamaica felt in downtown Miami 01:20

 There were reports of buildings shaking in downtown Miami and points south on Tuesday afternoon following a 7.7 magnitude earthquake that struck off the island of Jamaica.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Florida residents report feeling powerful earthquake that hit between Cuba, Jamaica [Video]Florida residents report feeling powerful earthquake that hit between Cuba, Jamaica

A 7.7 magnitude earthquake hit off the island of Jamaica on Tuesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:07Published

Earthquake off Jamaica felt in Florida [Video]Earthquake off Jamaica felt in Florida

Hundreds of office workers hustled out of Brickell Avenue high rise office towers just south of downtown Miami Tuesday.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 02:00Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Major quake shakes Miami and the Caribbean, tsunami threat passes

A powerful magnitude 7.7 earthquake struck the western Caribbean on Tuesday, triggering evacuations as buildings shook across the Cayman Islands, in Jamaica, and...
Reuters India Also reported by •SBSAl JazeeraUSATODAY.comNew Zealand Herald

Earthquake hits between Cuba and Jamaica

The Caribbean was hit by a powerful 7.7 magnitude earthquake. It was centered between Cuba and Jamaica, and felt in Miami. Manuel Bojorquez reports.
CBS News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

icemann471

Richland Area News, Weather, and Traffic RT @fox8news: Live video: Evacuations in Miami following magnitude 7.7 earthquake between Cuba and Jamaica https://t.co/debcxMovD6 6 hours ago

Niggagoofy

Elie RT @KjsteSr: #Feinstein #TSUNAMI #JAMAICA #AddAWordRuinABook Online Live Stream 🔴 Major earthquake strikes in Caribbean between Jamaica… 7 hours ago

Niggagoofy

Elie RT @DienioSilva: 🎗️ Major earthquake strikes in Caribbean between Jamaica and Cuba 🎗️ Free Link’s Here ↓↓↓↓ Link👉 : https://t.co/9RWRWsQz… 7 hours ago

KjsteSr

โนโนโน ..  #Feinstein #TSUNAMI #JAMAICA #AddAWordRuinABook Online Live Stream 🔴 Major earthquake strikes in Caribbean betw… https://t.co/ZQCmaRFRB3 7 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.