Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

British Airways suspends all flights to China over coronavirus

Reuters Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
British Airways has suspended all direct flights to and from mainland China after Britain warned against all but essential travel to the country due to the coronavirus outbreak.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: British Airways suspends all flights to China amid coronavirus outbreak

British Airways suspends all flights to China amid coronavirus outbreak 00:41

 British Airways has suspended all flights to and from mainland China as the Government finalises urgent plans to bring Britons back from the coronavirus-hit province of Hubei.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

British Airways cancels all flights to and from China [Video]British Airways cancels all flights to and from China

British Airways has suspended all direct flights to and from mainland China after the Foreign Office issued new guidance advising against non-essential travel to the country. At Heathrow Airport, BA..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:38Published

British Airways Suspends All Flights To Beijing And Shanghai [Video]British Airways Suspends All Flights To Beijing And Shanghai

British Airways has suspended bookings on its website for direct flights from London to Beijing and Shanghai. The ban is in response to the coronavirus outbreak and will be in effect until March...

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus outbreak: British Airways, Lion Air and Seoul Air suspend all flights to China

British Airways and Asian budget carriers Lion Air and Seoul Air are suspending all flights to China as fears spread about the coronavirus outbreak.
USATODAY.com

Coronavirus Outbreak Tests World’s Dependence on China

As British Airways cancels flights and automakers close factories, businesses consider how to cope without the country’s vast factories and thriving consumer...
NYTimes.com Also reported by •Bristol Post

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.