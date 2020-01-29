Global  

8 impeachment arguments senators will be weighing as Trump trial enters question phase

CBC.ca Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
The impeachment trial of Donald Trump is moving into its next phase Wednesday, with senators preparing to question the prosecution and defence. We take a look at some of the arguments they will be weighing as each side uses its allotted eight hours of questioning with the help of two experts in constitutional law.
Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published < > Embed
News video: Senate Impeachment Trial Enters Next Phase

Senate Impeachment Trial Enters Next Phase 01:51

 Katherine Johnson reports senators will have two days to submit questions to either the House managers or the White House defense team.

Trump dismisses impeachment trial at rally [Video]Trump dismisses impeachment trial at rally

At the Republican rally for U.S President Donald Trump in Wildwood on Tuesday, Trump called the impeachment trial a hoax and focused on supporting Congressman Jeff Van Drew. Libby Hogan reports.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:48Published

Trump team slams Bolton allegations as 'inadmissible' [Video]Trump team slams Bolton allegations as 'inadmissible'

As President Trump&apos;s lawyers wrapped up their arguments in his impeachment trial on Tuesday, Jay Sekulow, one of the president&apos;s attorneys, sought to marginalize former Trump adviser..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:42Published


Trump impeachment trial enters critical phase

The Senate impeachment trial of US President Donald Trump entered a critical phase on Friday as House Democrats make their best argument as to why former...
Al Jazeera

Trump lawyer calls Bolton book 'inadmissible,' as defense team wraps impeachment arguments

President Trump’s legal team argued John Bolton’s book manuscript should be “inadmissible” in the impeachment trial and urged an immediate acquittal as...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •CBS 2Seattle TimesCBS News

tmsbstn

Tim SEBASTIAN RT @euronews: "Even if senators do not vote to remove Trump from office, the final score will come at the ballot box in November." View ar… 5 minutes ago

TomthunkitsMind

Tomthunkit™ "SO FAR, THEIR HEADS APPEAR TO BE SAFE" HERE'S THE NEWS GOP SENATORS SAID WASN'T TRUE & SPARKED FAUX OUTRAGE A POT… https://t.co/PoW5jcWYTt 6 minutes ago

euronews

euronews "Even if senators do not vote to remove Trump from office, the final score will come at the ballot box in November.… https://t.co/UrjKd2wMXp 6 minutes ago

benjred

James Blynt RT @nytimes: Opening arguments in President Trump's impeachment trial are over. Today, senators will get their first chance to break down t… 7 minutes ago

slimchick1900

tasha charles RT @CBCNews: The impeachment trial of Donald Trump is moving into its next phase, with senators preparing to question the prosecution and d… 8 minutes ago

KTVU

KTVU With opening arguments wrapped up in President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial, senators will now get a chance to… https://t.co/U8XO9TFd8E 12 minutes ago

trumpretweeter

Trump Retweeter RT @TomthunkitsMind: "SO FAR, THEIR HEADS APPEAR TO BE SAFE" HERE'S THE NEWS GOP SENATORS SAID WASN'T TRUE & SPARKED FAUX OUTRAGE A POTUS… 23 minutes ago

shasmull

shasmull RT @NBCPhiladelphia: With opening arguments wrapped up in President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial, senators will now get a chance to ask… 29 minutes ago

