Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Australian Open: Dominic Thiem stuns Rafael Nadal in four-set thriller

BBC News Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
Spanish top seed Rafael Nadal is out of the Australian Open after Austria's Dominic Thiem wins a four-set thriller.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Serena Williams Makes Shocking Exit From 2020 Australian Open [Video]Serena Williams Makes Shocking Exit From 2020 Australian Open

Serena Williams Makes Shocking Exit From 2020 Australian Open On Jan. 24, tennis legend Serena Williams was defeated by Qiang Wang in the third round of the 2020 Australian Open. Her loss came as a..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:23Published

Serena Williams sends bold message with manicure at Australian Open [Video]Serena Williams sends bold message with manicure at Australian Open

Serena Williams is using her nails to help those affected by the Australian bushfires. On January 22, Williams advanced to the third round of the Australian Open. During her match in the second round,..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 00:55Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Australian Open: Dominic Thiem knocks out world no.1 Rafael Nadal to reach semi-finals

Dominic Thiem caught all the headlines when he knocked out Spanish tennis star Rafael Nadal from the ongoing Australian Open on Wednesday (January 29).
DNA

Sharapova loses, Nadal advances at Australian Open

Dominic Thiem and Karen Khachanov were among the other highly-ranked men to advance to the second round
Hindu Also reported by •News24The AgeBBC NewsReutersMid-DayUSATODAY.com

Tweets about this

1981Antoine

Antonio__Cavalcanti RT @AnnaK_4ever: Alexander Zverev and Dominic Thiem went 1-5 combined at ATP Cup. They are now facing each other in Australian Open semifin… 4 seconds ago

ShaikWali14

🇳​🇴​ 🇨​🇦​🇦​ ,🇳​🇷​🇨​, 🇳​🇵​🇷​. RT @ANI: Australian Open 2020: Dominic Thiem beats World No.1 Rafael Nadal to enter semi-finals. Thiem knocks out Nadal 7-6(3) 7-6(4) 4-6 7… 5 seconds ago

Amber_Gk

Amby chair RT @SportsCenter: The No. 1 seed is out of the Australian Open. Dominic Thiem defeats Rafa Nadal, 7-6, 7-6, 4-6, 7-6 https://t.co/o9v2beJ… 7 seconds ago

MancunianDevil

DieHardDevil RT @SunSport: Rafael Nadal’s hopes of matching Roger Federer’s Grand Slam haul crushed by Dominic Thiem https://t.co/Ab66cIF78K 13 seconds ago

therealgloria

GzG RT @guardian: Dominic Thiem beats Rafael Nadal in Australian Open quarter-final – live! https://t.co/eB5u3EdrQ6 13 seconds ago

andywatsonsport

Andy Watson If you had listened to the Last Word On Tennis podcast yesterday you may have done well. @LWOSdamiankust, Gavin Lan… https://t.co/WegOjmUDbI 16 seconds ago

nncrstncf

ᵃⁿⁿᵃᴄᴀғᴇ RT @ESPNStatsInfo: Dominic Thiem defeats World No. 1 Rafael Nadal, becoming the 2nd Austrian male or female to reach the semifinals at the… 25 seconds ago

manianca

Mark Rafael Nadal runs out of comebacks in Australian Open loss to Dominic Thiem https://t.co/79ke57stZL 44 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.