British Airways, Lion Air and Seoul Air suspend all flights to China amid coronavirus outbreak

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
British Airways and Asian budget carriers Lion Air and Seoul Air are suspending all flights to China as fears spread about the coronavirus outbreak.
British Airways suspends all flights to China amid coronavirus outbreak

 British Airways has suspended all flights to and from mainland China as the Government finalises urgent plans to bring Britons back from the coronavirus-hit province of Hubei.

Beijing Drugstore Fined For Price Gouging During Coronavirus Outbreak [Video]Beijing Drugstore Fined For Price Gouging During Coronavirus Outbreak

A drugstore in China will be fined 3 million yuan ($434,530) for inflating the price of masks by almost six times. According to Reuters, the store raised the price of them masks amid the spreading..

Trump Administration Weighing Ban on Flights to China Over Coronavirus Fears: Report [Video]Trump Administration Weighing Ban on Flights to China Over Coronavirus Fears: Report

The Trump Administration is reportedly considering banning flights between the U.S. and China amid efforts to halt the outbreak of coronavirus.

Coronavirus outbreak: British Airways, Lion Air and Seoul Air suspend all flights to China

British Airways and Asian budget carriers Lion Air and Seoul Air are suspending all flights to China as fears spread about the coronavirus outbreak.
Alert: British Airways, Lion Air and Seoul Air suspend all flights to China; others cut back service as virus fears grow

BANGKOK (AP) — British Airways, Lion Air and Seoul Air suspend all flights to China; others cut back service as virus fears grow.
CrankyWhite

CrankyOldWhiteGuy RT @ElmaAksalic: BREAKING: British Airways, Lion Air and Seoul Air suspend all flights to China amid growing fears of the coronavirus. 59 seconds ago

pluemtree

met RT @spectatorindex: Airlines suspending flights to and from China: - British Airways - Lion Air - Seoul Air 1 minute ago

EXDE601E

George M 🇪🇺 RT @AP: BREAKING: British Airways, Lion Air and Seoul Air suspend all flights to China; others cut back service as virus fears grow. https:… 3 minutes ago

lavendale

Lavendale RT @TaiwanNews886: British Airways, Lion Air, Air Seoul suspend all flights to China until further notice amid coronavirus fears https://t… 9 minutes ago

