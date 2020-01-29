Global  

Don Lemon clarifies remarks after President Trump called him the 'dumbest man on television'

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
Don Lemon clarified his position after President Donald Trump and daughter Ivanka slammed jokes about those who support the president.
Credit: GeoBeats - Published < > Embed
News video: 'Dumbest Man On Television': Trump Attacks CNN's Don Lemon

'Dumbest Man On Television': Trump Attacks CNN's Don Lemon 00:43

 President Trump attacked Don Lemon.

Graham Talks About John Bolton [Video]Graham Talks About John Bolton

Pres. Trump's ally Sen. Lindsey Graham is making the media rounds to defend the President. He's one of the President's staunchest allies. The President is facing an impeachment trial in the U.S...

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:40Published

Thousands Attend Trump Rally In New Jersey [Video]Thousands Attend Trump Rally In New Jersey

What is normally a sleepy shore town in January was transformed Tuesday as President Donald Trump came to town; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:07Published


‘Dumbest Man On Television’: POTUS Responds To Don Lemon Mocking Trump Voters

'With terrible ratings!'
Daily Caller Also reported by •The Wrap

Don Lemon Addresses Segment Mocking Trump Supporters: ‘I Was Laughing at the Joke and Not at Any Group of People’

CNN's *Don Lemon* took a brief moment during his show tonight to address the criticism he's received over a segment of him laughing as his guests mocked...
Mediaite

