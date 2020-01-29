Global  

Dominic Thiem Beats Rafael Nadal in Australian Open Quarterfinal

NYTimes.com Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
Thiem won in a thrilling four sets and will face Alexander Zverev in one semifinal. Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic are in the other.
Tennis: Rafael Nadal loses cool in surprise Australian Open defeat to Dominic Thiem

Tennis: Rafael Nadal loses cool in surprise Australian Open defeat to Dominic ThiemRafael Nadal's Australian Open campaign has been brought to a screeching halt in the quarter-finals at the hands of Austrian fifth seed Dominic Thiem.Thiem had...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •USATODAY.comTechRadarReutersBBC SportChicago S-TZee NewsDenver PostRTTNewsNewsday

Australian Open: Dominic Thiem stuns Rafael Nadal in four-set thriller

Spanish top seed Rafael Nadal is out of the Australian Open after Austria's Dominic Thiem wins a four-set thriller.
BBC News Also reported by •DNADenver Post

e_newsUS

e-news.US Dominic Thiem Beats Rafael Nadal in Australian Open Quarterfinal - https://t.co/zIRDYdkHmX https://t.co/6nPa0BFAD3 3 minutes ago

viajandoperdido

Viajando Perdido Dominic Thiem Beats Rafael Nadal in Australian Open Quarterfinal https://t.co/qiRbwcqq4x 6 minutes ago

diogojordan23

Jordanzinho 🏀🇺🇸 RT @josemorgado: Dominic Thiem, 26yo, plays a fantastic match and beats Rafael Nadal 7-6(3), 7-6(4), 4-6, 7-6(6), over four hours, to reach… 6 minutes ago

WIONews

WION In an electrifying quarter-final match of the #AustralianOpen on Wednesday, Austrian tennis star @ThiemDomi knocked… https://t.co/Ft3GIWvOPM 6 minutes ago

nemityadav1

Nikku Yadav RT @ANI: Australian Open 2020: Dominic Thiem beats World No.1 Rafael Nadal to enter semi-finals. Thiem knocks out Nadal 7-6(3) 7-6(4) 4-6 7… 6 minutes ago

OmaribaJosephat

omariba josephat "Dominic Thiem Beats Rafael Nadal in Australian Open Quarterfinal" by BY CHRISTOPHER CLAREY via NYT… https://t.co/zEWqyz7q5F 7 minutes ago

srizah

Patta Patti Cooolers "Dominic Thiem Beats Rafael Nadal in Australian Open Quarterfinal" by BY CHRISTOPHER CLAREY via NYT… https://t.co/3YVnV0HCWZ 8 minutes ago

bestgug

Lilian Chan Rafael Nadal is OUT of the Australian Open after Dominic Thiem stuns the world No 1 and beats him at a Grand Slam f… https://t.co/OppbkAmR3n 8 minutes ago

