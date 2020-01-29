Global  

Nikki and Brie Bella are pregnant, due within two weeks of each other: 'We both are shocked'

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
WWE stars Nikki and Brie Bella, known as The Bella Twins, revealed they were both pregnant and expecting within two weeks of each other.
News video: Brie and Nikki Bella both pregnant

Brie and Nikki Bella both pregnant 01:07

 Nikki and Brie Bella are both pregnant - and due less than two weeks apart, but insisted it wasn't "planned".

Two lionesses had seven cubs after mating with the same lion [Video]Two lionesses had seven cubs after mating with the same lion

Two lionesses that had seven cubs after mating with the same randy lion look on proudly as their offspring play together for the first time. One cute five-month old lion was also pictured doing its..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:30Published

This Cheerleader With Down Syndrome Lets Nothing Stop Her [Video]This Cheerleader With Down Syndrome Lets Nothing Stop Her

Bella Martinez, 14, was determined to make her high school's cheer team. Bella is like any other teenager: she goes to school, does her homework and has no problem talking about boys. Bella's parents..

Credit: Localish     Duration: 01:37Published


Twin sisters Nikki and Brie Bella are both pregnant -- and due less than two weeks apart.
FOXNews.com

Nikki & Brie Bella Are Both Pregnant & Their Due Dates Are So Close Together!

Twins Nikki and Brie Bella are both pregnant at the same time! Nikki is engaged to former Dancing with the Stars pro Artem Chigvintsev, and Brie has been married...
Just Jared

Broskiess

jme RT @peopletv: The @BellaTwins Brie and Nikki Bella are both pregnant — and due less than 2 weeks apart! The #TotalBellas stars open up abou… 9 seconds ago

tai_pod

𝚝𝚊𝚒𝚜𝚑𝚊 🌹✨ RT @PopCrave: Nikki and Brie Bella reveal to @people they are both pregnant, and they’re due only a week and a half apart: “Wait, twins be… 10 seconds ago

FearHerNature

➥╱♔ ー 𝐍𝐢𝐤𝐤𝐢。 RT @WWE: 🍼 Congrats, @BellaTwins!!! 🍼 Nikki & Brie revealed to @people that they are BOTH pregnant! https://t.co/c7iCdBlQSn 10 seconds ago

Broskiess

jme RT @enews: The Bella twins are going to be parents! Yes, BOTH of them! #TotalBellas stars Nikki & Brie Bella just announced that they are b… 14 seconds ago

issaleyenda

nikki bella’s wedding planner RT @GMA: Congratulations to the @BellaTwins!!! https://t.co/IRFTpE3iXE 49 seconds ago

scottsp85

Scott Phillips RT @etnow: Double Bella babies! Congrats to the @BellaTwins, who are expecting babies less than two weeks apart. https://t.co/gNv6Vr88dF 53 seconds ago

AdrianG35480683

Adrian Gonzalez RT @WWEPR: .@people Exclusive @BellaTwins are both pregnant — and due less than 2 weeks apart: 'It's Crazy!' - congrats Nikki & Brie!! htt… 54 seconds ago

SweetAnette96

Anette Fekete RT @Radiodotcom: Nikki and Brie Bella are twinning with their pregnancies! @BellaTwins 👯 https://t.co/DqTeOP4IbL 54 seconds ago

