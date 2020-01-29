Global  

StubHub to donate proceeds from two Lakers games to Kobe & Vanessa Bryant Family Foundation

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
StubHub will be donating proceeds from two Lakers games to the Kobe & Vanessa Bryant Family Foundation. Prices of game vs. Portland have skyrocketed.
News video: Kobe And Vanessa Bryant Were Among Founding Donors Of National Museum Of African American History And Culture

 Kobe and Vanessa Bryant were founding donors for the 2016 opening of the Smithsonian's National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington D.C. and the NBA legend even donated his jersey after a moving visit to the museum. Katie Johnston reports.

