Senior Senate Republican sees 'momentum' to end impeachment trial Friday

Reuters Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
U.S. Republican Senator John Barrasso, a member of the Senate Republican leadership, told reporters on Wednesday that Republicans seemed to have the "momentum" to move to end the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump by Friday, without calling witnesses.
Impeachment Trial Could End As Soon As Friday Evening If Witnesses Aren't Allowed

 Katherine Johnson reports on day two of question and answer session In impeachment trial of President Trump (1-30-2020)

