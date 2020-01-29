Senior Senate Republican sees 'momentum' to end impeachment trial Friday

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Impeachment trial in its final day The impeachment trial is in its final day. A decision in the Senate expected later today. And the trial's end follows president trump's state of the union address last night. Credit: Rumble Duration: 02:02Published 54 minutes ago Trump Delivers State of the Union as Impeachment Trial Concludes President Donald Trump delivered his third address the night before he is likely to be acquitted by the Republican controlled Senate. Credit: Cover Video Duration: 01:25Published 6 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Senate Republicans increasingly confident impeachment trial could end by Friday A senior Senate Republican said momentum was building on Thursday for a quick end to President Donald Trump's impeachment trial despite a push by Democrats to...

Reuters India 6 days ago



Senior Republican sees 'completion' of impeachment trial Friday or Saturday The No. 3 Republican in the U.S. Senate said on Thursday Republicans were prepared to stay through the "completion" of President Donald Trump's impeachment trial...

Reuters 6 days ago





Tweets about this