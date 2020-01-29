Global  

Man City reaches League Cup final despite loss to Man United

Seattle Times Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City will get the chance to win the English League Cup for a third straight season after advancing to the final despite losing 1-0 to Manchester United in the second leg of their semifinal on Wednesday. Trailing 3-1 from the first leg, United moved to within a goal of City […]
