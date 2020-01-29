Global  

Greta Thunberg seeks to trademark her name to protect against misuse

Wednesday, 29 January 2020
Greta Thunberg seeks to trademark her name to protect against misuseClimate activist Greta Thunberg has applied to trademark her name and her movement Fridays for Future to prevent them from being misused for commercial reasons, she announced Wednesday....
News video: Greta Thunberg Applies To Trademark Her Name

Greta Thunberg Applies To Trademark Her Name 00:41

 Environmental activist Greta Thunberg has reportedly applied to trademark the names of herself and her “Fridays for Future” campaign.

