Joe Biden is the only candidate with a real shot at getting things done
Wednesday, 29 January 2020 () Amanda Northrop/Vox He is the favorite among Democrats who know how to win in Trump country. Vox writers are making the best case for the leading Democratic candidates — defined as those polling above 10 percent in national averages. This article is the third in the series. Our case for Bernie Sanders is here ; our case for Elizabeth Warren is here . Vox does not endorse individual candidates. For a Democrat to beat President Donald Trump in 2020 and to have a shot at retaking the Senate, they’ll have to win in places Hillary Clinton lost. Democrats who’ve done it before want former Vice President Joe Biden to be the nominee. Rep. Conor Lamb, 35, won a special election in the suburbs of...