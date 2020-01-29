Joe Biden is the only candidate with a real shot at getting things done

Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

Amanda Northrop/Vox He is the favorite among Amanda Northrop/Vox He is the favorite among Democrats who know how to win in Trump country. Vox writers are making the best case for the leading Democratic candidates — defined as those polling above 10 percent in national averages. This article is the third in the series. Our case for Bernie Sanders is here ; our case for Elizabeth Warren is here . Vox does not endorse individual candidates. For a Democrat to beat President Donald Trump in 2020 and to have a shot at retaking the Senate , they’ll have to win in places Hillary Clinton lost. Democrats who’ve done it before want former Vice President Joe Biden to be the nominee. Rep. Conor Lamb, 35, won a special election in the suburbs of... 👓 View full article

