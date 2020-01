Kandayia JE Ali Kobe Bryant's widow, Vanessa, thanks those who've offered love, support | https://t.co/3vFsbStP6L https://t.co/8xmcRquyru 4 minutes ago DSMWcom Vanessa Bryant thanks supporters, announces MambaOnThree Fund in touching Instagram post https://t.co/k2mYrlno1g 6 minutes ago Ford Ortiz Vanessa Bryant thanks supporters in wake of Kobe, Gianna deaths | Article [AMP] | Reuters https://t.co/b2IibGgEOW 15 minutes ago WSFM 101.7 "There aren’t enough words to describe our pain right now..." https://t.co/Wvm3qALRLi 23 minutes ago Lauren Phinney KUSI Vanessa Bryant thanks supporters and also writes of the other families affected and announces a… https://t.co/n5VxUhbmF2 25 minutes ago Denise Veiga RT @Reuters: Vanessa Bryant thanks supporters in wake of Kobe, Gianna deaths https://t.co/Qb6g41AJh6 https://t.co/SWCDpAAzSn 31 minutes ago soccerman Vanessa Bryant thanks supporters, announces MambaOnThree Fund in touching Instagram post Kobe Bryant's wife thanks… https://t.co/n7RcAfXyaG 31 minutes ago soccerman Vanessa Bryant thanks supporters, announces MambaOnThree Fund in touching Instagram post Kobe Bryant's wife thanks… https://t.co/0pcY005sBa 31 minutes ago