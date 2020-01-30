Global  

Djokovic vs. Federer, a Rivalry for the Ages, Is One-Sided This Time

NYTimes.com Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
Novak Djokovic prevailed in straight sets, extending his lead in head-to-head matches with Roger Federer, to earn a place in the Australian Open final.
Djokovic: Rivalry keeps me motivated [Video]Djokovic: Rivalry keeps me motivated

Novak Djokovic believes that the rivalry between himself, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal keeps him motivated for the big tournaments. Djokovic also revealed that preparations for the Australian Open..

Australian Open glance: Federer faces Djokovic for 50th time

Australian Open glance: Federer faces Djokovic for 50th timeDefending champion Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer will be playing each other for the 50th time when they meet in the Australian Open semifinals
