A controversial Trump legal opinion weakened a law to protect birds. Now they want to make it permanent.

Seattle Times Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
The Trump administration is working to cement new standards weakening enforcement of the century-old Migratory Bird Treaty Act. Interior Department officials said Thursday that they will propose regulations clarifying that individuals and industrial operators, such as oil, gas and wind companies, will not be penalized if they accidentally kill birds — even on a massive […]
Trump Administration Moves to Ease Rules Against Killing Birds

A proposed regulation would codify a legal opinion in 2017 that declared the 'incidental' killing of birds during the course of business as no longer subject to...
NYTimes.com

