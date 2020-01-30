The Trump administration is working to cement new standards weakening enforcement of the century-old Migratory Bird Treaty Act. Interior Department officials said Thursday that they will propose regulations clarifying that individuals and industrial operators, such as oil, gas and wind companies, will not be penalized if they accidentally kill birds — even on a massive […]



Recent related news from verified sources Trump Administration Moves to Ease Rules Against Killing Birds A proposed regulation would codify a legal opinion in 2017 that declared the 'incidental' killing of birds during the course of business as no longer subject to...

NYTimes.com 13 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this Phyllis Forbes RT @washingtonpost: A controversial Trump legal opinion weakened a law to protect birds. Now they want to make it permanent. https://t.co/i… 3 seconds ago Simon Peter RT @edge_nature: I don’t know if there’s anyway to stop these criminals, but please go to @ABCbirds to send a notice to your elected offici… 5 seconds ago Erin RT @kylegriffin1: A controversial Trump legal opinion weakened a law to protect birds. Now officials want to make it permanent. Interior of… 29 seconds ago Kyrsten Braun RT @NorskLadyWolf: As if it wasn’t enough to kill off the bees, Trump is now allowing companies to kill off birds even in massive numbers,… 43 seconds ago Noella RT @KiKiPosting: A controversial Trump legal opinion weakened a law to protect birds. Now they want to make it permanent. https://t.co/NbnE… 1 minute ago