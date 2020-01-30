Global  

Trump to create post to focus on solely human trafficking

Seattle Times Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump plans to expand the White House domestic policy office by appointing an individual to focus exclusively on combating human trafficking, The Associated Press has learned. Trump is expected to create the position by executive order Friday after he addresses a human trafficking summit at the White House. A candidate […]
News video: Trump signs executive order targeting human trafficking

Trump signs executive order targeting human trafficking 00:59

 Marking the 20th anniversary of the Trafficking Victims Protection Act (TVPA), U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday signed an executive order to combat human trafficking, to help remove &quot;child sexual abuse material from the internet&quot; as well as adding a new position at the White...

Trump signs order to combat human trafficking

President Donald Trump marked the 20th anniversary of federal legislation to help combat human trafficking by signing an executive order furthering those efforts...
J.B. Hunt Joins USDOT in Commitment to Fighting Human Trafficking, Signs Transportation Leaders Against Human Trafficking Pledge

J.B. Hunt Joins USDOT in Commitment to Fighting Human Trafficking, Signs Transportation Leaders Against Human Trafficking PledgeLOWELL, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT), one of the largest supply chain solutions providers in North America, recently...
