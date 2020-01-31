Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Key U.S. senator Alexander says he will not vote for impeachment witnesses

Key U.S. senator Alexander says he will not vote for impeachment witnesses

Reuters India Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
Republican Senator Lamar Alexander said on Thursday that he would vote against calling witnesses in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, dealing a blow to Democrats who had hoped to hear from current and former top Trump aides.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Published < > Embed
News video: Collins Breaks With GOP On Witnesses But Alexander Says He Will Vote No

Collins Breaks With GOP On Witnesses But Alexander Says He Will Vote No 05:10

 Senator Lamar Alexander announced Thursday night he will not join Democrats in calling for witnesses in President Trump's impeachment trial. Although Republican Senator Susan Collins said she will vote for witnesses, it is unlikely Democrats will have the support.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Will Senate Dems, GOP Play Swapsies For Witnesses? [Video]Will Senate Dems, GOP Play Swapsies For Witnesses?

US Senators are expected to vote on Friday on whether to call witnesses to testify in President Donald Trump's impeachment trial. According to Business Insider, Democrats are pushing to hear from four..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:42Published

'Increasingly likely' Republicans call Bolton to testify: Romney [Video]'Increasingly likely' Republicans call Bolton to testify: Romney

U.S. Republican Senator Mitt Romney said on Monday that it was “increasingly likely” at least four Republican senators would join Democrats in calling for John Bolton, the former White House..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:34Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Republican U.S. senator suggests she may vote for more impeachment witnesses

U.S. Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski suggested she may break with her party and vote in favour of calling additional witnesses, including former national...
Reuters India

Lamar Alexander says he’s against new witnesses.

Republicans are likely to be able to block new witnesses in the impeachment trial. The senator said he’d vote no on the question Friday.
NYTimes.com


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.