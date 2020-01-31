Global  

First coronavirus cases confirmed in UK

BBC News Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
Two people have tested positive for coronavirus in the UK and are receiving specialist care.
News video: Coronavirus: The confirmed cases around the world

Coronavirus: The confirmed cases around the world 00:35

 A look at confirmed cases and deaths from the coronavirus around the world as China extends their new year holiday in an attempt to contain the spread.

Coronavirus: Cruisers disembark after negative tests as European cases rise [Video]Coronavirus: Cruisers disembark after negative tests as European cases rise

Coronavirus: Cruisers disembark after negative tests as European cases rise

The Wuhan coronavirus has spread to every region in China [Video]The Wuhan coronavirus has spread to every region in China

WUHAN, CHINA — China has confirmed its first case of novel coronavirus in Tibet. This means the Wuhan virus has now spread to every single region across China, bringing up the total number of..

First coronavirus cases confirmed in UK as global epidemic spreads

First coronavirus cases confirmed in UK as global epidemic spreadsThey are both members of the same family
Hull Daily Mail

Two first coronavirus cases confirmed in Italy: prime minister

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on Thursday said there were two confirmed cases of coronavirus in Italy, the first two in the country since the emergency...
Reuters

