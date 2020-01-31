Wildfire creates state of emergency in Australian capital
Friday, 31 January 2020 () CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — The Australian capital region declared a state of emergency on Friday because of an out-of-control forest fire burning erratically to its south. It’s the first fire emergency for the Australian Capital Territory area since 2003 when wildfires killed four people and destroyed almost 500 homes in a single day. The threat […]
Large areas of southeast Australia are bracing themselves for a days-long heatwave. The scorching conditions threaten to stoke bushfires that have been burning in the region for months. New South Wales..