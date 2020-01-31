Global  

Wildfire creates state of emergency in Australian capital

Seattle Times Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — The Australian capital region declared a state of emergency on Friday because of an out-of-control forest fire burning erratically to its south. It’s the first fire emergency for the Australian Capital Territory area since 2003 when wildfires killed four people and destroyed almost 500 homes in a single day. The threat […]
News video: Smoke fills sky south of Canberra as state of emergency declared

Smoke fills sky south of Canberra as state of emergency declared 00:51

 Authorities in the Australian Capital Territory (ACT) have declared a state of emergency for Canberra and surrounding areas as massive bushfires continue raging.

