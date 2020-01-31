Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Brexit > Brexit supporter burns EU flag near Downing Street in London

Brexit supporter burns EU flag near Downing Street in London

Reuters Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
A Brexit supporter burned a European Union flag beside Downing Street in central London on Friday as others jeered at pro-EU demonstrators in the final hours before the United Kingdom is due to leave the bloc.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Newsflare - Published < > Embed
News video: Brexit supporters burn EU flags next to Downing Street

Brexit supporters burn EU flags next to Downing Street 01:20

 Brexit supporters burned European Union flags on Whitehall next to Downing Street in London ahead of the UK's departure from the EU this evening (January 31). The demonstrators chanted, "burn it, burn it" and "you can stick your flag with stars on up your a**e."

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Defiant London council lowers European flag after Brexit but replaces it with another one [Video]Defiant London council lowers European flag after Brexit but replaces it with another one

Footage of Gareth Roberts, leader of Richmond Council, presiding over the lowering of the European Union flag at the Civic Centre in Twickenham, an area where the majority voted to remain in the Brexit..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:23Published

Brexit Day party-goers stomp all over EU flag [Video]Brexit Day party-goers stomp all over EU flag

A Brexit party on Brexit Day (January 31) in London sees revelers ready to leave the European Union stomping all over the blue flag of the economic union.

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:13Published


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.