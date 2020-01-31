Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > After 50 years of waiting, Kansas City ready for Super Bowl

After 50 years of waiting, Kansas City ready for Super Bowl

Seattle Times Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
After 50 years of waiting, Kansas City ready for Super BowlKANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — After 50 years of frustration, Kansas City football fans are ready to party this weekend. The Chiefs play the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in Kansas City’s first trip to the Super Bowl since 1970, and fans standing in line to take pictures with team exhibits at Union Station could […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Kansas City bars prepping for Super Bowl parties

Kansas City bars prepping for Super Bowl parties 02:29

 Bars across the Kansas City metro are getting ready for a game that fans have been anticipating for more than 50 years: the Super Bowl.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Mayor Quinton Lucas talks Chiefs, delivers Super Bowl forecast [Video]Mayor Quinton Lucas talks Chiefs, delivers Super Bowl forecast

Mayor Lucas reflects on leading KCMO during a historic time before heading to Miami

Credit: KMBC     Duration: 04:54Published

Should Broncos fans root for the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV? [Video]Should Broncos fans root for the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV?

As the Super Bowl approaches, Broncos fans are left with a choice: root for the San Francisco 49ers or root for the Kansas City Chiefs. But who is Broncos Country choosing to back? Denver7 decided to..

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 02:53Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Kansas City ready after 50 year wait for big game

The Kansas City Chiefs' appearance in the Super Bowl ends a 50-year wait for their fans, who are decked out in red getting ready for Sunday's big game. (Jan....
USATODAY.com

Watch the best moments in Super Bowl history, including New York Giants helmet catch and Philadelphia Eagles trick play against New England Patriots

The Super Bowl has produced some memorable moments over the years. The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers face each other at Super Bowl 54 and it is...
talkSPORT

You Might Like


Tweets about this

KansasCityshare

Kansas City share After 50 years of waiting, Kansas City ready for Super Bowl weekend - KY3 https://t.co/V7Kcjm7lmi 8 hours ago

NewsGrit

News Grit After 50 years of waiting, Kansas City ready for Super Bowl #NewsGrit https://t.co/KXPrGGmhGf 10 hours ago

duesing

Tony Duesing After 50 years of waiting, Kansas City ready for Super Bowl https://t.co/nwual0dZHl https://t.co/vHTvbgLcUd 10 hours ago

knssradio

KNSS Radio After 50 years of waiting, Kansas City ready for Super Bowl https://t.co/HQxMnPDd7T https://t.co/s0oxYUvEHB 10 hours ago

MLB_News247

MLB &NHL News Now After 50 years of waiting, Kansas City ready for Super Bowl - Major League Baseball News - https://t.co/kpLOwqViVA https://t.co/FlVCuN6riz 12 hours ago

patdelaney

Patrick Delaney RT @repcleaver: After 50 years of waiting, this Sunday we will see the @Chiefs bring a Lombardi trophy back home to #ChiefsKingdom. As Kans… 1 day ago

nursemomracecar

nancyjj RT @BryanLowry3: Cleaver: "After fifty years of waiting, this Sunday we will see the Chiefs bring a Lombardi trophy back home to Chiefs Kin… 2 days ago

BryanLowry3

Bryan Lowry Cleaver: "After fifty years of waiting, this Sunday we will see the Chiefs bring a Lombardi trophy back home to Chi… https://t.co/oL2P9ANLfu 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.