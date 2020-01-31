Global  

Shots fired near Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate; two people in custody, police say

USATODAY.com Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
Two people are in custody after law enforcement opened fire near President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate following a car chase, police say.
News video: Two arrested after car breaches Mar-a-Lago security

Two arrested after car breaches Mar-a-Lago security 00:33

 Florida police said two people were in custody after a vehicle ran through two security checkpoints at U.S. President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort following a car chase on Friday. Jillian Kitchener has more.

Woman arrested after chase on Palm Beach [Video]Woman arrested after chase on Palm Beach

There was a police-involved shooting not far from Mar-a-Lago Friday. FHP was in pursuit of a black SUV heading towards two security checkpoints at Mar-a-Lago around 11:40 a.m. when it breached both..

Two women arrested after car breaches Mar-a-Lago security [Video]Two women arrested after car breaches Mar-a-Lago security

Two women were arrested in Florida after police opened fire on them for running two security checkpoints near Mar-a-Lago on Friday in a car chase that was unrelated to U.S. President Donald..

Officials say shots fired at intruder vehicle at Mar-a-Lago

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say officers fired shots at a vehicle that breached security Friday at President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm...
Two held after vehicle breaches security checkpoints at Trump resort: reports

Two people are being held in custody after a black vehicle breached two security checkpoints at U.S. President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida,...
