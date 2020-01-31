Shots fired near Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate; two people in custody, police say

DynamicAmerica.org Shots fired near Trump's Mar-a-Lago, 2 in custody, Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says https://t.co/K1z7uV4Q46 https://t.co/11CvEX8da1 2 seconds ago Jass RT @cjtruth: SUV breaches security checkpoints at Mar-a-Lago Club; shots fired 2 taken into custody after incident near Trump’s property i… 4 minutes ago Patricia Shots fired near Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate https://t.co/2zkQCZDXdH 6 minutes ago Blondel1 RT @VeBo1991: Shots fired near President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate; two people in custody after an SUV tried to breach security. The incide… 9 minutes ago flgrammie RT @AmericanGrit365: ⚠️⚠️Shots fired near Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate after driver breaches security . 🎯🎯The two women inside the SUV have… 12 minutes ago Linda Petticoat RT @BoSnerdley: Shots fired near Trump’s Mar-a-Lago, 2 in custody, Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says https://t.co/5TH5uDo9wj via @usa… 13 minutes ago MikeKirby Car driven by woman from Middletown, Ct. stopped after breaching security at Trump Mar-a-Lago resort ~ https://t.co/HkylUX5cgr 21 minutes ago Kimi♠️キミ》🇨🇦 in 🇯🇵》29》Eternal Thornback RT @ABC: DEVELOPING: A car chase ended in shots being fired near Pres. Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, police say. https://t.co/VnguI… 22 minutes ago