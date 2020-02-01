Senate rejects witnesses in Trump impeachment trial, clearing way for acquittal

lando Mar RT @TrumpLadyFran: LOVE YA TERRENCE-->Givin' Dems a Little WhoopAss! SENATE Rejects Impeachment Witnesses, Setting Up Trump Acquittal Wha… 55 seconds ago

lorielle new RT @thehill: "To not allow a witness, a document, no witnesses, no documents, in an impeachment trial is a perfidy. It's a grand tragedy, o… 2 minutes ago

kath Lawton RT @BreakingNewsUK: US Senate rejects effort to call witnesses in the impeachment trial against President Trump. https://t.co/9MvRlg5clM 9 minutes ago

Jeff Phillips RT @ScherieMurray: .@SenSchumer has been out foxed by @senatemajldr Mitch McConnell as the U.S. Senate rejects witnesses 51-49 in the sham… 10 minutes ago

Marie 🆘🗽🌊 🦅 IMPEACH! REMOVE! INDICT! RT @ResisterSis20: #JoeBiden served in the Senate & as VP. He knows how to work across the Isle to solve problems. Bipartisanship is curr… 14 minutes ago

Trumps Hammer RT @steven_l_cox: Sen. rejects impeach witnesses, setting up Trump acquittal. Senate GOP rejected an effort to call witnesses & docs today… 14 minutes ago

Leo Collins RT @NBCNews: BREAKING: US Senate rejects effort to call witnesses in the impeachment trial against President Trump. https://t.co/d7yQiOYy98 15 minutes ago