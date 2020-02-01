Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > United States Senate > Senate rejects witnesses in Trump impeachment trial, clearing way for acquittal

Senate rejects witnesses in Trump impeachment trial, clearing way for acquittal

Reuters Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
The U.S. Senate on Friday voted against calling witnesses and collecting new evidence in President Donald Trump's impeachment trial, clearing the way for Trump's almost certain acquittal next week.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Senate rejects witnesses in Trump impeachment trial

Senate rejects witnesses in Trump impeachment trial 02:38

 By a vote of 51-49, the Republican-controlled Senate stopped Democrats' drive to hear testimony from witnesses and collect new evidence in President Donald Trump's impeachment trial. Chris Dignam has more.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Senate Denies Witnesses And New Evidence In Trump's Impeachment Trial [Video]Senate Denies Witnesses And New Evidence In Trump's Impeachment Trial

The U.S. Senate voted against calling witnesses and collecting new evidence in President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial. According to Reuters, this decision clears the way for Trump getting..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

Senate Paves Way For Acquittal After Rejecting New Witnesses In Trump Impeachment Trial [Video]Senate Paves Way For Acquittal After Rejecting New Witnesses In Trump Impeachment Trial

The Senate rejected a motion to allow consideration of additional witnesses and documents in President Trump's impeachment trial, rebuffing Democrats and virtually ensuring the president's ultimate..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 04:12Published


Recent related news from verified sources

U.S. Senate rejects witnesses in Trump impeachment trial, clearing way for acquittal

The U.S. Senate on Friday voted against calling witnesses and collecting new evidence in President Donald Trump's impeachment trial, clearing the way for Trump's...
Reuters Also reported by •IndiaTimesZee NewsBBC NewsCBC.caChicago S-T

'Let's turn the page': US Senate votes against Trump trial witnesses

The US Senate has voted against calling witnesses and collecting new evidence in President Donald Trump's impeachment trial, clearing the way for his likely...
The Age Also reported by •News24Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

landomarro

lando Mar RT @TrumpLadyFran: LOVE YA TERRENCE-->Givin' Dems a Little WhoopAss! SENATE Rejects Impeachment Witnesses, Setting Up Trump Acquittal Wha… 55 seconds ago

loriellenew

lorielle new RT @thehill: "To not allow a witness, a document, no witnesses, no documents, in an impeachment trial is a perfidy. It's a grand tragedy, o… 2 minutes ago

lawton_kath

kath Lawton RT @BreakingNewsUK: US Senate rejects effort to call witnesses in the impeachment trial against President Trump. https://t.co/9MvRlg5clM 9 minutes ago

jefmp

Jeff Phillips RT @ScherieMurray: .@SenSchumer has been out foxed by @senatemajldr Mitch McConnell as the U.S. Senate rejects witnesses 51-49 in the sham… 10 minutes ago

Merrirrro

Marie 🆘🗽🌊 🦅 IMPEACH! REMOVE! INDICT! RT @ResisterSis20: #JoeBiden served in the Senate & as VP. He knows how to work across the Isle to solve problems. Bipartisanship is curr… 14 minutes ago

melfa_g

Trumps Hammer RT @steven_l_cox: Sen. rejects impeach witnesses, setting up Trump acquittal. Senate GOP rejected an effort to call witnesses & docs today… 14 minutes ago

derpherberts

Leo Collins RT @NBCNews: BREAKING: US Senate rejects effort to call witnesses in the impeachment trial against President Trump. https://t.co/d7yQiOYy98 15 minutes ago

codeviewafrica

code view africa Senate rejects witnesses in Trump impeachment trial https://t.co/5JX6dQAIc5 16 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.