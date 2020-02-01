Global  

Lakers pay tribute to Kobe Bryant with LeBron James, Usher and Boys II Men

USATODAY.com Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
Usher sang "Amazing Grace,", Boys II Men sang "The Star-Spangled Banner", LeBron James gave a heartfelt speech before Lakers returned to the court.
News video: LeBron, Lakers pay tribute to Kobe in emotional pre-game ceremony

LeBron, Lakers pay tribute to Kobe in emotional pre-game ceremony 01:03

 LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers pay tribute to Kobe Bryant during emotional pre-game ceremony

