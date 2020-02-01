Global  

Everton comes from 2 goals down to beat Watford 3-2 in EPL

Seattle Times Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
WATFORD, England (AP) — Theo Walcott struck a last-minute winner as 10-man Everton came from two goals down to beat Watford 3-2 in the English Premier League on Saturday. Yerry Mina scored twice in first-half stoppage time to haul the visitors level and, despite losing Fabian Delph to a red card in the 71st minute, […]
