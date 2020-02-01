Everton comes from 2 goals down to beat Watford 3-2 in EPL Saturday, 1 February 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

WATFORD, England (AP) — Theo Walcott struck a last-minute winner as 10-man Everton came from two goals down to beat Watford 3-2 in the English Premier League on Saturday. Yerry Mina scored twice in first-half stoppage time to haul the visitors level and, despite losing Fabian Delph to a red card in the 71st minute, […] 👓 View full article

