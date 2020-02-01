Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Rashida Tlaib > Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib regrets booing Hillary Clinton

Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib regrets booing Hillary Clinton

BBC News Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
Rashida Tlaib said she let frustration over comments made by Ms Clinton "get the best of her".
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Rashida Tlaib boos Hillary Clinton at Bernie Sanders event in Iowa

Rashida Tlaib boos Hillary Clinton at Bernie Sanders event in Iowa 00:25

 Rashida Tlaib boos Hillary Clinton at Bernie Sanders event in Iowa

Recent related videos from verified sources

Tlaib Says She Regrets Booing Hillary Clinton [Video]Tlaib Says She Regrets Booing Hillary Clinton

Rashida Tlaib says she regrets booing Hillary Clinton.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:57Published

Watch: Rashida Tlaib Boos Hillary Clinton [Video]Watch: Rashida Tlaib Boos Hillary Clinton

Watch Rashida Tlaib boo Hillary Clinton.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:59Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Rashida Tlaib boos Hillary Clinton at Bernie Sanders event in Iowa

Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., couldn’t resist the urge to boo former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton when her name came up during a Sen. Bernie Sanders on...
FOXNews.com

Rep. Rashida Tlaib boos Hillary Clinton at a Bernie Sanders event in Iowa over 'nobody likes him' comment

Rep. Rashida Tlaib, who booed Hillary Clinton at a Bernie Sanders event Friday, said she let her frustration and disappointment "get the best of me."
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

paoloigna1

paolo ignazio marong Scuse BBC News - Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib regrets booing Hillary Clinton https://t.co/DmJmnM9ntL 36 minutes ago

kcmohan8423

kcmohan Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib regrets booing Hillary Clinton Rashida Tlaib said she let frustration over comments mad… https://t.co/NfIOhZPEKM 54 minutes ago

mikejohngreen51

Mike Green The greater regret is that she stood instead of Bernie Sanders against Trump in 2016. Now that was something to be… https://t.co/y0sTgPk39v 58 minutes ago

mdpepperart

margaretpepper X BBC News - Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib regrets booing Hillary Clinton Any Americans on that stage?? 1 hour ago

DMAE2

dmlew RT @DMAE2: Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib regrets booing Hillary Clinton https://t.co/gxdnAEgsWy RASHIDA TOOOO LATE YOU CANNOT HAVE AMERICANS… 1 hour ago

DMAE2

dmlew Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib regrets booing Hillary Clinton https://t.co/gxdnAEgsWy RASHIDA TOOOO LATE YOU CANNOT H… https://t.co/RGsUMqPy27 1 hour ago

grfmountain

Scott Gibbons BBC News - Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib regrets booing Hillary Clinton https://t.co/PFgfLYdmWo Are these people subs… https://t.co/jwcYfx3DPH 1 hour ago

mrtnkeady

Martin Keady BBC News - Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib regrets booing Hillary Clinton https://t.co/rf8yQfNRBU 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.