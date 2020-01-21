Global  

Novak Djokovic completes comeback vs. Dominic Thiem to win 8th Australian Open title

USATODAY.com Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
Novak Djokovic came back from down two sets to one vs. Dominic Thiem to win his record-extending eighth Australian Open championship.
