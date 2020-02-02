Johnny Depp's lawyer says Amber Heard 'perpetrated serial violence' against ex-husband
|
|
Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
Johnny Depp is standing by his accusations of abuse against Amber Heard after audio surfaced of them arguing about physical altercations in 2015.
|
|
Recent related news from verified sources
Amber admits hitting ex-husband Johnny DeppFormer couple Amber Heard and Johnny Depp, who parted ways back in 2017 have again become the talk of the globe after their infamous divorce as a new audiotape...
IndiaTimes
You Might Like
Tweets about this