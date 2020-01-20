Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Guardiola wonders if league’s OK with Liverpool’s huge lead

Guardiola wonders if league’s OK with Liverpool’s huge lead

Seattle Times Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
LONDON (AP) — Pep Guardiola doesn’t forget. After Manchester City failed to cut into Liverpool’s 22-point lead by losing 2-0 at Tottenham on Sunday, Guardiola’s mind turned back to 2018 and irritation at comments from the Premier League leadership. Guardiola’s team winning the league by 19 points prompted Richard Scudamore to express a desire for […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Jurgen Klopp: Nobody here is relaxed

Jurgen Klopp: Nobody here is relaxed 00:49

 Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says no one at the club is relaxed, despite Liverpool's lead at the top of the Premier League table.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Guardiola relaxed by prospect of Liverpool breaking City's points record [Video]Guardiola relaxed by prospect of Liverpool breaking City's points record

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was relaxed about the prospect of Liverpool’s irresistible form this season taking them beyond City’s record 100-point Premier League total, set as they won..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:41Published

Klopp wants his team to maintain focus despite extending lead to 16 points [Video]Klopp wants his team to maintain focus despite extending lead to 16 points

Jurgen Klopp insisted he was not be joining any title-winning parties yet after Liverpool took another step towards the Premier League crown with victory over Manchester United at Anfield. Goals from..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Guardiola wonders if league's OK with Liverpool's huge lead

Guardiola wonders if league's OK with Liverpool's huge leadManchester City lost 2-0 at Tottenham to leave Liverpool 22 points in front of the champions with 13 games remaining in the Premier League
FOX Sports Also reported by •SoccerNews.comDaily StarMid-DaytalkSPORT

Liverpool’s lead grows to 22 points in the Premier League

Liverpool’s commanding lead in the English Premier League grew to a scarcely believable 22 points with a 4-0 win over Southampton on Saturday. It’s surely a...
Seattle Times Also reported by •FOX SportstalkSPORTDaily StarSoccerNews.com

Tweets about this

dy158

Diana Yeow RT @RobHarris: Managers don't forget ... Guardiola citing (not by name) Scudamore saying in 2018 that "we want the season to go to the las… 7 minutes ago

greeenorg

greeen Guardiola Wonders if League's OK With Liverpool's Huge Lead - https://t.co/ZJHJenBzBA 10 minutes ago

esportsws

Sports News Guardiola wonders if league's OK with Liverpool's huge lead https://t.co/buf3pWQndR 46 minutes ago

Sportsgriduk

SportsGridUK Guardiola wonders if league's OK with Liverpool's huge lead https://t.co/JIuYbD8ssg https://t.co/JuLHeXGWOm 52 minutes ago

FutballNews_

Futball News Guardiola wonders if league's OK with Liverpool's huge lead https://t.co/kMMb5xwS3K 52 minutes ago

footyhlines

Footy Headlines Guardiola wonders if league's OK with Liverpool's huge lead : Manchester City lost 2-0 at Tottenham to leave Liverp… https://t.co/km7ooJDQQJ 54 minutes ago

wowk13sports

WOWK #13SportsZone Guardiola wonders if league’s OK with Liverpool’s huge lead https://t.co/tfgXyM8iie 54 minutes ago

LFCMAGAZINE

LFCMAGAZINE [Media] Guardiola wonders if league's OK with Liverpool's huge lead https://t.co/yy8kJG7daz https://t.co/Dl2kw5qeKy 55 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.