Guardiola wonders if league’s OK with Liverpool’s huge lead

Sunday, 2 February 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

LONDON (AP) — Pep Guardiola doesn’t forget. After Manchester City failed to cut into Liverpool’s 22-point lead by losing 2-0 at Tottenham on Sunday, Guardiola’s mind turned back to 2018 and irritation at comments from the Premier League leadership. Guardiola’s team winning the league by 19 points prompted Richard Scudamore to express a desire for […] 👓 View full article

