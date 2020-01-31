Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Bob Dole > Former U.S. Senator Bob Dole at Super Bowl to watch Chiefs, says he wishes QB Patrick Mahomes were his son

Former U.S. Senator Bob Dole at Super Bowl to watch Chiefs, says he wishes QB Patrick Mahomes were his son

USATODAY.com Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
Former U.S. Senator Bob Dole of Kansas attended Chiefs' Super Bowl in 1970 and was at Sunday's game. Dole said he's a major fan of Patrick Mahomes.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KMBC - Published < > Embed
News video: Watch time-lapse of Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce mural that’s hanging outside Skelly Building in Kansas City

Watch time-lapse of Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce mural that’s hanging outside Skelly Building in Kansas City 00:59

 Watch time-lapse of Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce mural that’s hanging outside Skelly Building in Kansas City

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Chiefs fans take over Denver bar [Video]Chiefs fans take over Denver bar

Kansas City Chiefs fans take over a Denver bar on Super Bowl Sunday

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 01:25Published

Super Bowl breakfast [Video]Super Bowl breakfast

Chiefs fans flocked to McLain's Bakery to pick up Super Bowl themed treats.

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 01:47Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Super Bowl 2020 pick vs. spread: Chiefs ride Patrick Mahomes to first Super Bowl win in 50 years

Find out why Jason La Canfora is giving the edge to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 54
CBS Sports

Super Bowl 2020: Patrick Mahomes can join sport's immortals by leading Chiefs to victory

The 24-year-old can deliver a Super Bowl to Kansas City for the first time in 50 years on Sunday in just his second year as a starter
Independent Also reported by •FOXNews.comCBS SportsDaily Star

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.