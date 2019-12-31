Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > United States Department of Justice > DOJ acknowledges emails showing details of Trump’s thinking on Ukraine aid freeze

DOJ acknowledges emails showing details of Trump’s thinking on Ukraine aid freeze

WorldNews Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
DOJ acknowledges emails showing details of Trump’s thinking on Ukraine aid freezeThe US Justice Department has revealed the existence of two dozen emails shielded from Congress that detailed President Donald Trump’s decision-making regarding the withholding of military assistance to Ukraine. The DOJ revealed in a court filing that it has the copies of more than 100 emails written by officials at the White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB) and the Defense Department about the hold on nearly $400 million of funds to Ukraine. Heather V. Walsh, an OMB lawyer,...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump Admin: Emails That Reveal Motives With Ukraine Are Privileged

Trump Admin: Emails That Reveal Motives With Ukraine Are Privileged 00:54

 A court filing acknowledges the existence of emails revealing the president's reasoning for withholding aid to Ukraine.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Chuck Schumer Calls The New York Times Report A 'Game Changer' [Video]Chuck Schumer Calls The New York Times Report A 'Game Changer'

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called The New York Times report a “game changer.” The report reveals new details about the Trump administration's hold on Congressionally mandated aid to..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Justice Department acknowledges that 24 emails reveal Trump’s thinking on Ukraine

Hours after the Senate voted against seeking new evidence in the impeachment case against President Donald Trump, the administration acknowledged in a midnight...
Seattle Times

DOJ says withheld emails reveal Trump’s thinking on Ukraine aid freeze

If made public, the emails would offer a rare glimpse into the president’s thinking on a central tenet of the House’s impeachment case.
Politico


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.