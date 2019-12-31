DOJ acknowledges emails showing details of Trump’s thinking on Ukraine aid freeze

Sunday, 2 February 2020 ( 10 hours ago )

The US Justice Department has revealed the existence of two dozen emails shielded from Congress that detailed President Donald The US Justice Department has revealed the existence of two dozen emails shielded from Congress that detailed President Donald Trump ’s decision-making regarding the withholding of military assistance to Ukraine . The DOJ revealed in a court filing that it has the copies of more than 100 emails written by officials at the White House Office of Management and Budget ( OMB ) and the Defense Department about the hold on nearly $400 million of funds to Ukraine. Heather V. Walsh, an OMB lawyer,... 👓 View full article

